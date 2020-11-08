Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has pledged more support for the Nigerian Navy in the 2021 fiscal year to enable it consolidate on its achievements.

The chairman, House Committee on Navy, Yusuf Gagdi, who stated in Abuja, said the committee will be embarking on oversight visit to naval formations across the country to enable it get first hand information on the needs of the Navy.

Gagdi noted that the oversight visit will help the committee to work effectively proceess the 2021 budget of the Navy to enable it perform optimally in 2021.

The lawmaker, while commending the Navy high command for its performance in the 2020 fiscal year, said the House was impressed with the way the security agency has worked with the 2020 budget.

Recall that the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, while defending the 2021 budget of the Nigerian Navy at the weekend had stated that the Service has helped in curtailing the activities of illegal bunkering, pipeline vandals, insurgency among others.

According to him, the federal Government, recently, boosted the morale of the Navy with purchase of the requisite weapons and other equipment needed to combat criminality on the sea.

The Naval chief had noted that priority projects of the Nigerian Navy in the 2021 fiscal year include fleet renewal, operations logistics, fleet support infrastructure, capacity development and personnel welfare.