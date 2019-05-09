Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, yesterday, resolved to set up an ad hoc committee to probe allegations of fraud in the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) in the Niger Delta. The committee is expected to report back to the House within two weeks for further legislative action.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Hon. Tajudeen Obasa on”Urgent need to investigate the fraudulent activities in the Presidential Amnesty Programme.”

Obasa, in his motion, said the investigation was necessary for the good of the people of the Niger Delta and the country at large.

Obasa noted that the PAP, which was set up by the Federal Government to rehabilitate ex-militants in the Niger Delta by engaging them in meaningful ventures, was under threat by alleged fraudulent activities.

The lawmaker stated that he was, “Informed that that since the proclamation of the Amnesty Programme, the Federal Government has spent a lot of resources in training many youths of the area, both locally and internationally, and, recently, the Federal Government paid the sum of N8.5 billion into the Presidential Amnesty Programme’s TSA account for the execution of this lofty idea.

“Concerned by media reports and outcry of massive looting at the Kaima Amnesty Centre, between February 14 and 19, 2019, where security agents, the coordinator of the centre and unknown persons were alleged to have carted away equipment worth billions of naira in the starter pack warehouse allegedly to the knowledge of the Special Adviser on Amnesty to the President.”

Obasa contended that, if the House fails to act urgently, the alleged incident might wreck the programme.

Meanwhile, the House, yesterday, adopted the recommendation of its ad hoc committee that investigated the alleged low concessionary tariff given to companies by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, saying the Minister of Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah, should be removed as the chairman of the Sugar Road Map Monitoring Committee.

The House also adopted the recommendation of the committee that the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, should replace Enelemah as the new chairman of the monitoring committee. The House committee had investigated the low concessionary tariff given to companies by the federal ministry of industry, trade and investment for sugar importation, from 2013 to 2016.