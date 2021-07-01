From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives is to probe the Army over alleged non-payment of allowances to some of its personnel since 2017.

This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance moved by Abubakar Nalaraba at yesterday’s plenary.

Nalaraba, in the motion, informed the House that there was a significant upward review of non-regular allowance of the Army in 2017 to ensure that personnel were well remunerated and motivated to discharge their duties.

He listed non-regular allowances, which includes payments such as first 28 days allowance, operations allowances and duty tour allowances for soldiers and officers was to mitigate the effects of current economic realities on the welfare of troops and entire personnel of the army, as being the subject of contention.

“Despite the increment in budgetary provision for non-regular allowances from N283 billion in 2020 to about N380 billion in 2021, the welfare of army personnel have not felt the corresponding effect and personnel of army involved in internal security operations, training and performance of other military duties are still being owed various types of non-regular allowances.”

Consequently, the House mandated its Committee on Army to undertake the probe and report back to it within four weeks for further legislative actions.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.