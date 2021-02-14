From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives has said it would probe account of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ascertain the state of finances of the apex bank as well as ascertain if it has rendered its audited accounts from 2014 to 2019 to the Auditor General of the Federation office.

House Committee on Public Accounts Chairman, Wole Oke, stated this while speaking with journalists, in Abuja, at the weekend.

Oke said though the auditor general office is not empowered by the law to directly audit the CBN and some other government agencies, the concerned agencies were expected to submit their audited accounts to the auditor general of the federation.

The lawmaker added that the committee had a referral from the House to investigate alleged non-rendition of accounts by the apex. He said the CBN has been invited to appear before the committee on Thursday.

“As for rendition of accounts, we have a referral from the House to investigate non-referral of accounts. We have written CBN on this and one of their directors appeared to take a date to render the account, if any.

“They are coming here on Thursday. I mean they were here yesterday, we invited them and they honoured our invitation. The governor could not come, but he sent a very senior director. We are talking about 2014 to 2019.

“Like I have told you, we had written CBN just like we had written other corporations to come to the parliament to show us evidence of rendition of the audited accounts. So, the director appeared yesterday on behalf of Central Bank and he took a date.

We would be expecting them to come with copies of their audited accounts for the period under review and evidence of rendition to the auditor general,” Oke said.