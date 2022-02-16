From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives resolved on Wednesday to probe the state of inmates at the various custodial centre, as well the deplorable working conditions of officers of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS).

Consequently, the House mandated its Committee on Reformatory Institutions to undertake the probe and report back to the House within 12 weeks for further legislative actions.

This followed the adoption of a motion by the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, on the need to investigate the deplorable state of inmates and poor condition of NCS staff.

Elumelu, in his motion, said it is worrisome that the working condition of NCS staff, as well as the welfare of inmates, are deplorable despite the N165billion budgetary allocations to the service in the last two years.

He stated that the appalling state of the various custodial centres and the general welfare of inmates is worrisome and requires immediate attention.

The lawmaker noted that the ‘Arms Squad unit of the Service still parades obsoletes and substandard weapons, despite over N1 billion budget provision for prison biometrics, arms and ammunition in the 2020/2021 capital budget.’

He stated that this has affected the ability of service to deter, prevent or respond effectively to both internal and external threats.