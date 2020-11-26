Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, yesterday, resolved to probe the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over alleged financial malpractices.

Its Committee on Foreign Affairs to undertake the investigation and report back within four weeks for further legislative actions.

This followed the adoption of a motion by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, calling for investigation into alleged “malpractices associated with diplomatic posting and deliberate draining of resources in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”

Elumelu, in his lead debate, informed the House that there were allegations that some diplomats, who were recalled to the ministry from their previous postings were still receiving their full entitlements.

The lawmaker noted that this malpractice was allegedly headed by some officials in the Human Resources department of the ministry.

“There are serious allegations of massive fleecing to the tune of millions of dollars by some erring officials of the ministry through deliberate defiance of recall orders.

“It’s been alleged that these officials, one year after their recall to headquarters, are still receiving full entitlements such as accommodation allowance, house maintenance, transport allowance,medical and utility bills even though they have been officially posted back to Nigeria.”