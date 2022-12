From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the Christmas Day killing of Lagos lawyer Bolanle Raheem by a police officer in the Ajah area of Lagos State.

The House has called for the prosecution of the culprit, as well as a ban on police officers drinking on duty.

These followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance by Jide Obanikoro, at Wednesday’s plenary.