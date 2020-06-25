Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has resolved to carry out a comprehensive investigation into how the sum of N343 million was spent by the Ministry of Water Resources.

The House Committee on Public Accounts (PAC) took the resolution, yesterday, at an investigative hearing on audit queries issued to Ministries,Departments and Agencies (MDAs) by the of the Auditor General of the Federation.

The Committee also expressed displeasure over the process for funding process of the Adada Water project in Enugu state, which was awarded at the cost of N2.578 billion with a original completion period of 24 months in 2010.

The lawmakers said it was said it was sad that that five years after the contract was awarded, only about N488.7 million was paid to the contractor by the government.

The chairman of the committee, Oluwole Oke directed the clerk to write the Director General of the Corporate Affairs Commission requesting the names of owners of companies who benefited from the N343 million contract as well as the Executive chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service requesting information on withholding tax from the companies.

Also the Committee however expressed displeasure that the Ministry of Water Resources made a contractor to obtain a bank facility of N137 million as down payment for an earth dam in Igbuzor in Delta state in 2013, while paying them N75 million in two instalment.

The Auditor General, in his query, had stated that the contract for the construction of the earth dam in Igbuzor, Delta state was awarded at the cost of over N800 million in December 2013 with a completion period of 18 months.