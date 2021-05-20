From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives, yesterday, resolved to probe the N91.5billion contracts for the rehabilitation of 1443kilometre of the Port Harcourt–Maiduguri section of the eastern rail line.

The sum consists of N72. 34billion and N19.2 billion contracts awarded separately for the rehabilitation of the rail line.

Consequently, the House resolved to set up an ad-hoc committee to undertake the probe and report back to the House for further legislative actions.

This followed the adoption of a motion on the need to investigate the status of the contract for the rehabilitation of Port Harcourt to Maiduguri section of the Eastern Rail line, sponsored by Mzondu Bem.

Bem, in the motion, informed the House that in 2011 a N72. 34billion contract was awarded to three companies for the rehabilitation of the 1443kilometre Port Harcourt–Maiduguri section of the eastern rail line.

The lawmaker noted that although there were budgetary provisions for the contract in the 2010- 2012 budgets, there is no evidence to show that work has commenced on the project, 10 years after.

He stated that there are claims that the contract had been rewarded to another company.

Bem added that there is need for the House to investigate the contracts, noting that “award of contracts under the Public Procurement Act, 2017, abandonment of the project… including evidence of budgetary provisions in lieu of the contract, suggests irregularities on parties involved.”