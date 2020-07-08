Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Tuesday, resolved to investigate the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) over alleged $1.5 billion illegal withdrawals from the dividend account of the gas firm.

Consequently, the House mandated its Committee on Public Accounts to undertake the probe and report back to the House within four weeks.

The committee in the course of its investigation is expected to interface with management of NNPC and NLNG on transactions that occurred on the dividend account.

This followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, under matters of urgent public importance on the “ need to investigate illegal withdrawals from the NLNG dividends account by the management of NNPC,” at Tuesday’s plenary.

Elumelu, in his motion, noted that dividend from the NLNG, which is jointly owned by the Federal Government represented by the NNPC, Shell Gas B.V, Total LNG Nigeria Ltd and Eni International, ought to be paid into the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the government.

However, he noted that the NNPC without consultations with states and appropriations by the National Assembly allegedly tampered with the NLNG dividends account.

According to him, “the NLNG is jointly owned by the Government of Nigeria ably represented by the NNPC with a shareholding of 49 per cent, shell gas B.V 25.6per cent, Total LNG Nigeria LTD 15 per cent and ENI international 10.4 per cent….the dividends from the NLNG are supposed to be paid into the consolidated revenue funds account of the federal government and to be shared amongst the three tiers of government. “

“The NNPC who represents the government of Nigeria on the board of the NLNG had unilaterally without the required consultations with states and the mandatory appropriation from the national assembly illegally tampered with the funds at the NLNG dividends account to the tune of $1.05 billion thereby violating the nation’s appropriation law.”

Elumelu stated that it was worrisome that there is allegedly no transparency “ in this extra budgetary spending as only the Group Managing Director and the Corporation’s chief financial officer had the knowledge of how the $1.05 billion was spent.”