From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, resolved to probe the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) over the importation of adulterated fuel into the country.

The House also resolved to investigate the role of the Nigerian Navy, Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and individuals in the importation of the toxic fuel, so as to bring the culprits to book.

Similarly, the House mandated its committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) to ascertain the quality of all petroleum products imported into the country.

The Green chamber equally directed the relevant government agency to suspend the four companies allegedly behind the importation of the toxic fuel into the country.