From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Members of the House of Representatives were enraged yesterday over the circulation of adulterated fuel across the country, which has endangered the lives of many citizens.

After a very lengthy debate on the issue, the House resolved to probe the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) over the importation of adulterated fuel into the country.

The House also resolved to investigate the role of the Nigerian Navy, Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and individuals in the importation of the toxic fuel, so as to bring the culprits to book.

It also resolved to probe the quality control certificate of all products imported into the country in the last three months.

The House mandated its committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) and other relevant committees to probe and report back to it for further legislative actions.

The Green Chamber equally directed the relevant government agency to suspend the four companies allegedly behind the importation of the toxic fuel into the country.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

This followed the adoption of a motion by the Chief Whip, Tahir Monguno, on the need “to Investigate the Release and Sale of adulterated Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in petrol stations across Nigeria”.

Monguno, in his motion, informed the House that, recently, there was a sudden fuel scarcity, especially in Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). He explained that, according to the reports, the scarcity was caused by the stoppage of further distribution of PMS, following the discovery of toxic fuel in circulation.

He said “that poor quality product was noticed about a week ago when many car engines of motorists were reportedly damaged and consumers allegedly started arresting and suing retail outlet owners for selling them products which damaged their vehicles.”

He expressed concern that “adulteration of liquid petroleum products is an illegal and clandestine practice which poses severe risks to public health and automobile engine quality, among others.

“The sudden scarcity of premium motor sprint across the country has not only caused untold hardship to Nigerians, but, also, affected the country’s economy with the sudden increase in transportation cost which, in turn, affects the price of goods and services and the loss of man-hours as people are held up in fuel queues.”

The lawmaker informed the House that the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) was directly responsible for monitoring and enforcing compliance in the nation’s downstream sector.