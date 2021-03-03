From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives has resolved to probe the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) over alleged missing 5.2 millon barrels of crude oil, supposedly allocated to refineries under the Direct Sales Direct Purchase (DSDP) scheme.

The 5.2 millon barrels of crude oil, amounting to $339 million was reportedly allocated to the refineries between June 2018 to July 2019.

Besides, the House also resolved to probe allocation of crude oil under DSDP from 2018 till date, as well as crude oil allocation per refinery and the rationale for the allocation.

The investigation is equally expected to unravel what happens to un-utilised stock of crude oil in the case of a refinery with inadequate production capacity.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Abubakar Yalleman on “urgent need to investigate the allocation of crude under the DSDP,” at yesterday’s plenary.

Yalleman, in his motion, drew the attention of the House to a report in a national daily, detailing how the crude oil is allegedly stolen or diverted daily.

The lawmaker noted that according to the report, “approximately 5.2 million barrels of crude oil supposedly allocated to comatose NNPC refineries in 2018 under DSDP operations are unaccounted for.

He said: “Essentially, almost half of the 10.9 million barrels of crude oil allocated for domestic supply between June 2018 and July 2019 as reported by the NNPC is either stolen or diverted.

“That the average price for Nigerian crude oil in 2018 was $65, which means that the unaccounted volume may have denied the country USD339 million at a time of acute revenue deficit.”

The lawmaker is worried that unless the leakages are plugged, they will deepen the national deficit even further thus depriving the country of the much-needed development.

The House also raised concerns about the outbreak of Ebola virus in some African countries.

Consequently, it mandated the Ministry of Health to enhance surveillance at all entry points into the country to respond promptly to any suspected case of Ebola coming from neighbouring countries, especially Guinea and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The House also mandated the health ministry to create awareness about the virus.

Besides, the Green Chamber urged the health ministry to collaborate with the West Africa Health Organisation and World Health Organisation on containment strategies.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Unyime Idem on “urgent need to create public awareness and preparedness to combat possible outbreak of Ebola virus and to take measure to avoid same.”

Idem, in his motion, informed the House that on February 7, the DRC announced a new case of the Ebola virus in the country.

The lawmaker noted that on February 14, Guinea’s Ministry of Health, also declared an Ebola outbreak, following the mysterious death of three persons.