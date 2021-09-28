From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for allegedly advising Corps Members that their relatives set aside money for ransom in the event that they are abducted.

The House mandated its Committee on Youth Development to undertake the probe, as well as ensure that adequate measure are put in place to safeguard Corps Members across the country.

This followed the adoption of a motion by the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, on the “need to investigate the alleged insertion of the advice for payment of ransom into the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) pamphlets containing security tips,” at Tuesday’s plenary.

Elumelu, in the motion, informed the House that the NYSC had in section 65(e) of its “security tips pamphlet”, issued recently, advised “Corps Members to tell their families to make ransoms available in case they are kidnapped,” during trips some roads across the country.

According to him, “the inclusion of the said section shows a complete collapse in the architectural system of the country’s security forces and a major worry for friends and family as to why their children should be allowed to participate in this compulsory exercise.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.