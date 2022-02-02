From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, resolved to probe the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund(NSITF) and other agencies under the Federal Ministry of Labour over ongoing staff recruitments in the agencies.

Consequently, the House mandated its Committees on Federal Character and Labour, Employment and Productivity to undertake the investigation, and report back in four weeks for further legislative actions.

The panel is expected to recommend sanctions against anyone found culpable of undue favouritism in the recruitment process.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Ismail Tijani, calling for investigation into the “ongoing recruitment” by the NSITF and other agencies under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Labour”.

Tijani, in the motion, informed the House that the NSITF is currently recruiting for positions at the management cadre. However, he said only people from a particular section of the country are alleged being recruited.

The lawmaker argued that the recruitment is a contravention of the principles of federal character. Besides, he noted that the alleged alleged favouritism in the ongoing recruitment exercise could deprive the country an opportunity of maximizing the benefits from the agencies.

“The Minister of Labour and Productivity has been embroiled in a battle to control Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), including the NSITF, and had been summoned by the National Assembly for the alleged misdemeanor in 2016 and 2021 respectively.

“The summons was based on allegations of employment irregularities, impunity, and anomalies

indicating gross abuse of office. The current recruitment process at the NSITF, which is alleged to be biased could negatively affect

the promotion of hardworking staff of the organization, ” Tijani stated.