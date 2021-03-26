From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives, Committee on Public Accounts has queried the Nigerian Customs Service(NSC) over the non-rendition of its audited financial accounts to the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation between 2017 and 2019 financial years.

Chairman of the committee, Wole Oke, issued the query, yesterday, at an investigative hearing with the NCS.

Comptroller of Customs S. I Ibrahim had told the committee that the audit reports were delayed by the external auditor engaged by the service and pleaded for more time to enable it render the reports.

However, Oke, who turned down the plea for more time, ruled that the auditor of the NCS should appear before the committee to explain why the audited reports were not rendered in three years.

In a related development, the Committee said a report from forensic auditors KPMG, has allegedly indicted about seven government revenue generating agencies for under-remitting over N526.35 billion and $21.199 billion to the Federation Account between January 2010 and June 2015.

According to the committee, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), NCS, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), and Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR). under-remitted revenues to the Consolidated Revenue Fund amounting to about N49.160 billion within the same period.