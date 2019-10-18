Ndubuisi buja

HOUSE Committee on Power has queried the N127 billion 2020 budget allocation to the Ministry of Power.

The committee, chaired by Aliyu Dau (APC-Kano), queried the Minister of Power, Mr. Saleh Mamman and the Permanent Secretary, Mr Louis Edozien during the ministry’s budget defence, yesterday.

They raised concerns that the government was spending funds on the planned Mambilla Hydropower Project plant which was conceived over 40 years.

Edozien explained that several things had to be carried out before the project would be materialised.

“When you say there is nothing on ground it is a fact that there is no construction ongoing but with a project of this size and this importance, a lot of things happen under the surface before you start seeing things on ground.

“The first and most important step that must be taken is the studies that underpin the project that leads to a functional and effective contract.

“The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the project is in place.

“The next thing is the total cost of the project is estimated at $5.73 billion; the construction cost is fixed in the EPC contract and many other cost that make up the cost.”

The permanent secretary reiterated that Presidents Buhari and Xi Jinping agreed, in 2018, that the Chinese Export Import Bank would fund 85 per cent of the estimated cost and and the Federal Government will finance 15 per cent.

He said the negotiations Chinese government’s loan was ongoing and was being handled by the Ministry of Finance.

He also said that that president established the Nigerian Infrastructure Development Fund, under the auspices of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, and had “raised and set aside $200 million and they have made a commitment to raise the balance”.

“But their concern is that before they start releasing funds they must receive assurance that China Exim Bank will loan the principal sum on terms favourable to the country.”

Chairman of the committee raised concerns that that compensations had been paid to unknown entities in the 2019 budget under the Mambilla Project.

He, however, did not mention the amount.