Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

House of Representatives Committee on North East Development Commission (NEDC) has queried the commission’s refusal to distribute food items and other relief material kept in its stores in Maiduguri, Borno State, to displaced victims of Boko Haram.

Chairperson of the committee, Khadija Bukar Ibrahim while inspecting the NEDC warehouse in Maiduguri, with other members expressed concern that bags of food items including bags of grains and non food items were kept in the ware-house amid incessant complaints of lack or shortage of foods by IDPs. She urged the commission to change the bureaucracy in food distributions to ensure IDPs do not suffer unnecessarily.

“The bureaucracy of sharing the food is too much. I think you should change the system. Let the food get to the end users as soon as possible, because we will not be doing well to the people if we continue to allow the foods lay here,” she advised.

She said the House committee was in Maiduguri for oversight function, to access the NEDC “to see what they’ve been doing in the last one year.”

NEDC Managing Director, Mohammed Alkali​, while conducting the committee members round an IDPs camp and some of the project being undertaking by the commission in Maiduguri explained some of the interventions of the commission.