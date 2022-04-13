From Jude Chinedu, Enugu.

Oganiru Nsukka Youth Movement (ONYM) has thrown its weight behind Forster Ugwuoke, a former aide to governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to represent Nsukka/Igboeze South federal constituency at the National Assembly.

The group further urged delegates and the leadership of the Peoples Democratic to consider the profile of Ugwuoke who they said tops all other candidates seeking to fly the flag of the party in 2023.

Speaking to newsmen yesterday, the convener of the group, Anthony Ugwu said that the group decided to back Ugwuoke after they accessed his pedigree and were convinced that he will bring about the much needed representation of the people of Nsukka and Igboeze.

“Ugwuoke is the type of person we want at the National Assembly. He is a selfless community mobilizer and bridge builder per excellence. We are sure that he will not fail. We are all witnesses to how he related with the people with the little he has.

We believe that if given the opportunity, he will give many of our youths federal jobs. We are aware that there are openings in NNPC, CBN, FIRS and so many federal agencies.

“We are also aware that our people will have a better opportunity to benefit from this kind of openings if we have someone of the pedigree of Forster Ugwuoke at the National Assembly.

“He is also a youth and he knows what we as youths are going through. We also urge every youth in Nsukka and Igboeze South to join this push for him to emerge as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and indeed emerge as House of Reps Member in 2023”.

Forster Ugwuoke is an experienced and versatile lawyer who has provided transactional and dispute resolution services to various clients, including government agencies, banks, statutory bodies, universities, and multinational organizations.

He serves as the Executive Secretary, Enugu State Technical Committee on Privatisation and Enugu State Representative, NGF Committee on National Gas Expansion Programme.

He is equally a member, Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators and the Principal and Chief Executive Officer, Aniebonam Ugwuoke & Associates.

He also served as Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ugwuanyi between 2017 and 2019.