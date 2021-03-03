From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Wednesday raised concerns about the outbreak of the Ebola virus in some African countries.

The House mandated the Ministry of Health to enhance surveillance at all entry points into country so as to respond promptly to any suspected case of Ebola coming from neighbouring countries, especially Guinea and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The House also mandated the health ministry to create awareness about the virus.

The Green Chamber has also urged the ministry to collaborate with the West Africa Health Organisation (WAHO) and World Health Organisation (WHO) on containment strategies.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Representative Unyime Idem on ‘urgent need to create public awareness and preparedness to combat possible outbreak of Ebola virus and to take measure to avoid same.’

Idem, in his motion, informed the House that on February 7, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) announced a new case of the Ebola virus in the country.

The lawmaker noted that on February 14,, Guinea’s Ministry of Health also declared an Ebola outbreak, following the mysterious death of three persons.

Idem, while stressing the need for the country to take precautionary measure to forestall the outbreak of Ebola, warned that ‘Nigeria’s Health institutions have been stretched beyond its capacity in the past one year and cannot afford to witness another outbreak of dreaded virus.’