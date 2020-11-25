Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representative, yesterday, expressed concern over alleged plot by insurgents to take over some communities in Chibok/Damboa/Gwoza Federal Constituency of Borno State.

Consequently, the House at Tuesday’s plenary charged the federal government to direct the Nigerian Army to beef security in the area.

This followed the adoption of a motion by the member representing Chibok/Damboa/Gwoza Federal Constituency, Ahmadu Jaha over the deplorable security situation in the federal constituency.

Jaha explained that between October 30, to November 19, 2020 four villages in Chibok and Damboa Local Government Areas have been attacked by insurgents.