Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, rejected a bill seeking to alter the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to provide for a six-year single tenure for the President and state governors, effective from 2023.

The bill, which was sponsored by John Dygeh, an All Progressives Congress (APC) member from Benue State, also sought a six-year multiple tenure for members of the National Assembly.

Details later…