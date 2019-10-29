Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, rejected the proposed Operation Positive Identification (OPI) being planned by the Nigeria Army to commence nationwide on November 1.

Consequently, the House charged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai, to put the operation on hold pending due consultations on the OPI.

The House also directed its Committee on Army, to immediately engage with the Army headquarters to develop a pro people security management strategy.

This followed the adoption of a motion by the Minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, urging the House to intervene and halt the proposed military operation.

Elumelu, in his lead debate, argued that the Army is exceeding their constitutional brief by proposing to embark on a nationwide military operation without the authorisation of the National Assembly.

According to him, the 1999 Constitution (as amended) stipulates that before the Army can embark on any activity outside its brief, it must get the approval of the National Assembly.

The minority leader noted that he is not aware that the parliament has given any such approval.

“This operation Identification. I have not heard that it was brought before us. I am not sure many Nigerians have these ID cards. It will obviously affect them for going out for their businesses,” he stated.