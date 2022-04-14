From Gyang Bere, Jos and Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Miffed by the widespread insecurity across the country, particularly the recent killing in Plateau State, the House of Representatives, yesterday, demanded immediate sack of the National Security Adviser (NSA) and the Minister of Defence, including the indictment of the security agencies.

It also reaffirmed its call for the declaration of state of emergency on security in the country

The resolutions followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance by Yusuf Gagdi at plenary yesterday, following the murder of 92 people in Plateau State on April 10.

He noted that over 20 victims that sustained various degrees of injuries were receiving medication at various hospitals. He said in spite of intelligence reports by the Department of State Service on the influx of terrorists fleeing into Plateau, there was no proactive measure taken to avert the terror attack.

He claimed security agencies had reliable information at their disposal of the various camps of the terrorists at Kambari forest in Taraba State. He added that they also had information on Bangala in Wase LGA from where the terrorists organised and coordinated attacks.

In his contribution, Deputy Speaker of the House, Ahmed Wase, alleged that a security personnel who was supposed to be on duty in Zamfara got a pass and stayed in Plateau for six months supplying uniforms to bandits. He said members would now understand the complicity of the security agencies in the killings, stating that actions needed to be taken against some security agencies. He called on security agencies to do their job, adding that the last time, it was in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State, where over 162 were killed.

He said an early warning signal was given, as identified by the citizens, where bandits coming from Zamfara and Niger to Plateau were reported but nothing was done to forestall it.

He added that in this case, he did not know what anybody could do not to hold the security agencies responsible.

“I have written a letter, paid visit to inform the police. As I speak, 42 villages in my constituency are in IDP camps.”

Bamidele Salam said he watched the massacre of the people of Plateau and it was emotional. “We have come to a situation where people are being killed and no one is held accountable. Things have turned upside down in the last one decade.”

He said to live in Nigeria was now an unusual privilege, adding that the shocking part was that there were early warning signals that there would be an attack but it was not acted upon.

“Is it that they feel that some people behind it cannot be touched or are too powerful? It appears that there is an absence of government,” he said

Fatuhu Muhammed (APC-Katsina) said President Muhammadu Buhari, as chief security officer, should be held responsible for insecurity in the country. He, however, said there was no way such killings would be happening without security information but condemned the attempt of always sweeping it under the carpet.

“The security agencies come here, present their budget and we allow it pass, there is no oversight function to unravel the truth. I just came back from my state, no security is willing to come out and protect people, we have to give them money. Everybody is important in this battle, though the president should be held responsible,” he said.

The House, therefore, called for the establishment of a military base and the deployment of troops to the affected areas.