From Gyang Bere, Jos and Noah Ebije, Kaduna
Miffed by the widespread insecurity across the country, particularly the recent killing in Plateau State, the House of Representatives, yesterday, demanded immediate sack of the National Security Adviser (NSA) and the Minister of Defence, including the indictment of the security agencies.
It also reaffirmed its call for the declaration of state of emergency on security in the country
The resolutions followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance by Yusuf Gagdi at plenary yesterday, following the murder of 92 people in Plateau State on April 10.
He noted that over 20 victims that sustained various degrees of injuries were receiving medication at various hospitals. He said in spite of intelligence reports by the Department of State Service on the influx of terrorists fleeing into Plateau, there was no proactive measure taken to avert the terror attack.
He claimed security agencies had reliable information at their disposal of the various camps of the terrorists at Kambari forest in Taraba State. He added that they also had information on Bangala in Wase LGA from where the terrorists organised and coordinated attacks.
In his contribution, Deputy Speaker of the House, Ahmed Wase, alleged that a security personnel who was supposed to be on duty in Zamfara got a pass and stayed in Plateau for six months supplying uniforms to bandits. He said members would now understand the complicity of the security agencies in the killings, stating that actions needed to be taken against some security agencies. He called on security agencies to do their job, adding that the last time, it was in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State, where over 162 were killed.
He said an early warning signal was given, as identified by the citizens, where bandits coming from Zamfara and Niger to Plateau were reported but nothing was done to forestall it.
He added that in this case, he did not know what anybody could do not to hold the security agencies responsible.
“I have written a letter, paid visit to inform the police. As I speak, 42 villages in my constituency are in IDP camps.”
Bamidele Salam said he watched the massacre of the people of Plateau and it was emotional. “We have come to a situation where people are being killed and no one is held accountable. Things have turned upside down in the last one decade.”
He said to live in Nigeria was now an unusual privilege, adding that the shocking part was that there were early warning signals that there would be an attack but it was not acted upon.
“Is it that they feel that some people behind it cannot be touched or are too powerful? It appears that there is an absence of government,” he said
Fatuhu Muhammed (APC-Katsina) said President Muhammadu Buhari, as chief security officer, should be held responsible for insecurity in the country. He, however, said there was no way such killings would be happening without security information but condemned the attempt of always sweeping it under the carpet.
“The security agencies come here, present their budget and we allow it pass, there is no oversight function to unravel the truth. I just came back from my state, no security is willing to come out and protect people, we have to give them money. Everybody is important in this battle, though the president should be held responsible,” he said.
The House, therefore, called for the establishment of a military base and the deployment of troops to the affected areas.
In a situations where Democratic Leadership at all levels are more concerns about not only contesting for reelection but desperate to win an election in Just less than a year than seriously concerns about Governance in an ugly political impression which defined a Sick society and its Mental, physical and emotional characteristics of a very Poor Democratic Leadership at all levels of which the calling for State of emergency on security by House of Representative absolutely displayed an ignorance of What State of emergency mean constitutionally while the true interpretation of State of emergency in the Constitution democratically empowered Security agencies to takeover Governance as the only emergency way to restored peace and guaranteed Law and Order in situations where the democratically elected leaders at all levels demonstrated Poor Leadership in all ramifications which made the leadership as part and parcel of Socioeconomic, political and Security challenges and above all when these so called Democratic Leadership adamantly failed to acknowledged that they had failed the people in all their Constitutional and Statutory obligations however calling for state of emergency on security and proposing the establishment of Military base by The House of Representative was a cleared contradiction which rendered their Legislative powers useless because it lacked wisdom and knowledge.
Holding security agencies responsible for Bad Governance where the security agencies are direct victims of insecurities than even the Civilians was not only barbaric but a cleared evidence that rendered the education qualification of these so called elected Leaders whom often claimed been educated home and abroad but failed to proffered Knowledge based solutions to societal challenges automatically mean that their education is useless.
The current Preelection political atmosphere and the desperation of its Recycling political culture of allowing people of questionable integrity to continue undemocratically turned an election to a matters of winning at all cost undoubtedly required the Military to Takeover Government in order to Restructured the unpatriotic political mentality of the People as well use their institutions to restored peace and unity because the over 22 years of Democracy in Nigeria had failed.
Before the so called LEGISLOOTERS hold the security agencies responsible for insecurities They should remembered vividly that the Military era in the history of Nigeria recorded very low annual crime rate, Guaranteed Socioeconomic and political stability, Their leadership styles foster a united Nigerians where Igbo Military Officer became Governor of some Northern States, Northern Military officers became Governor of some Southern States as NIGERIANS humbly serving NIGERIANS of which their tribe, region or religion doesn’t matter but their Nationality as well as their patriotism and joy of humbly serving their country these made the Military Symbol of National Unity not by Uniform alone but by puting Serving People first above Comfort and Luxury of Office.
At this crossroads of Nigeria history, it is matters of necessity and National obligations for every Nigerians to ask themselves these questions:- Does the Military handover Insurgency, Kidnaping, Banditry, Ritual killing and lawlessness To the democratically elected administration in 1999?
What is the rate of Naira to Dollar as at 29 May 1999?
What is the rate of an unemployment and levels of poverty in the country??
What about the position of basic amenities of life that guaranteed good standard of living?
What about the pump price of Fuel and other petroleum products?
Now without biased to ourselves, Who is really responsible for insecurities?
Is it Security agencies Or the selfish and unpatriotic elected Leaders and the Greedy Politicians?