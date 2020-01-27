Judex Okoro, Calabar

All Progressives Congress (APC) has defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the Saturday, House of Representatives rerun for Abi/Yakurr federal constituency.

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed the rerun for Ekureku I and II wards in Abi council following an Appeal Court’s ruling in September 2019.

Announcing the results, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Alalibo Johnson, said Alex Egbona of APC polled 29,716 against the PDP’s candidate, John Lebo, who scored 26,039.

The REC said based on the above results and the powers conferred on him, Egbona of APC, who polled the highest votes, has been declared the winner.

In another rerun for Abi state constituency, Davies Etta of PDP was declared winner having polled 13,349 to defeat his APC closest rival, Ina Iwoara, who scored 8,197 votes.

He commended stakeholders, who played critical roles to ensure a smooth conduct of the elections.

In his reaction, Egbona thanked his constituents for standing by him during trial times.

The former chief of staff to former governor Liyel Imoke, said the second victory has emboldened him and promised to bring dividends of democracy to his people.

Congratulating the winners, Imoke, in a statement yesterday, said now that the elections are over, it is time stakeholders united for the common good of the people of the federal constituency.

He said: “I acknowledge that through the course of this season, as is always the case, tensions were perceived to be high. But I am happy that ultimately the elections were peaceful.

“I commend both the politicians and electorate for the maturity exhibited through this election season. Now that elections are over and I believe, the better politicians won, we must all sheathe our swords and unite for our common good.

“We must condemn and abhor the denigration and abuse of leaders and the perpetuation of divisive tendencies.

“Abi/Yakurr and, indeed, Cross River State, can only grow if we give our representatives the requisite support. I also expect that Egbonna and Etta will provide qualitative representation for the federal constituency and the state constituency respectively.”

He advised both losers against pursuing the matter further in the courts even as they have constitutional rights to seek redress