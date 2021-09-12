From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives restated its commitment to tackling the challenges confronting the Nigerian Correctional Services.

The chairman of the House Committee on Correctional Services, Anayo Edwin, stated this, in Abuja, while speaking at workshop for members of the committee.

Edwin noted that the legislature must continue to discharge its constitutional duties effectively, so as to promote good governance.

Nevertheless, he added that there is need for regular capacity building programmes for lawmakers, so to strengthen the institution of the legislature.

According to him, “the legislature must play its constitutional roles effectively to contribute to the elements of good governance, state capability, accountability and responsiveness.

“Therefore, the need for constant training/workshops/Seminars for members of this arm of Government cannot be overemphasized, specifically. for strengthening and modernization of the Institution in line with global best practices.

“As the programme makes clear, we will not only be exploring the core tenets of Parliamentary work but tackling challenging and pressing issues facing the Nigeria Correctional Service and its Formations; such as the House Bill 821 for extensive technical support and capacity building.”

