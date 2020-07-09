Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has restated its commitment to improving the state of infrastructure across Nigerian Correctional Service(NCS) facilities in the country.

Chairman, House Committee on Reformatory Institutions, Anayo Edwin, stated this, while declaring open a three-day retreat for members of the Committee, yesterday, in Abuja, flaying the deplorable state of various correctional centres across the country.

Edwin who said the facilities were overstretched noted that improving the correctional centres was crucial to character reformation of inmates and nation building.

“You are aware that the conditions of the correctional centres are indeed degrading. It is said that the wealth of a nation is viewed from the state of its correctional facilities. Nigeria, in this case would be adjudged poorly; various issues, challenges and controversies over the state of these facilities are increasing and require immediate attention,” he said.

He said the House would step up its oversight functions, as well as work effectively with the NCS to ensure a comprehensive implementation of the the Correctional Act, 2019.

He said although the Correctional Act 2019 was designed to address challenges confronting the NCS, there was need for all stakeholders, including federal and state governments, private sector and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to work together towards improving the NCS.

“The Correctional Act, 2019 made provisions to eliminate these issues, but I dare say, that the problem of the service is beyond adequate funding. It requires the determination of all stakeholders,” he said.