Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has said it would continue to support the Nigeria Airforce in the discharge of its duties through robust oversight engagements.

Chairman, House Committee on Air Force, Shehu Koko, stated this in a statement, yesterday.

Koko, who represents Koko-Besse/Maiyama federal constituency of Kebbi State, expressed hopes that 2020 will herald peace and prosperity for the country.

While lauding efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari in piloting the affairs of the country in the outgone year, urged Nigerians to begin the New Year with prayers and supplications for more commitment and sustenance of past gains in the country.