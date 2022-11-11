From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives is scheduled to resume plenary, on Monday, November 14, a day earlier than the originally scheduled resumption date.

Clerk of the House, Yahaya Danzaria, in a statement, on Thursday, said

“This resumption is intended to attend to urgent legislative issues. All inconveniences are regretted.”

The National Assembly had adjourned plenary,last week, for three weeks to enable Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) appear before committees for the defence of their 2023 budget proposals.

Meanwhile, the House Ad-hoc Committee investigating the overlapping functions of MDAs, yesterday, berated the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) and National Electricity Management Agency ( NEMSA)for not living up to their mandates.

The panel also directed to the NDE to furnish it with its five-year performance assessment to so as to justify its continued existence.

Chairman of the Committee, Victor Mela, gave the directive, at an Investigating hearing organised by the panel.

Members of the panel, while grilling the heads of the affected agencies, who appeared before it expressed dismay over the level of unemployment in the country and poor electricity supply.