Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has said that only 30 percent of the N100billion budgeted for Zonal Intervention Projects, popularly called constituency projects, were released in the 2019 fiscal year.

The chairman, House Committee on Constituency Outreach, Bello Kaoje, disclosed this in Abuja on Monday while briefing journalists, on the outcome of the committee’s recent retreat in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Kaoje charged the executive arm of government to ensure the adequate release of ZIP funds, to ensure meaningful implementation of constituency projects.

The lawmaker explained that on its part, the committee had resolved to effectively utilise its powers and mandate to ensure proper education and improve citizens understanding of ZIPs, so as to build public trust.

He added that the committee had also resolved “to ensure proper implementation and release of funds for members’ constituency projects in line with the demands of their constituents.

“The committee also commits to providing an updated database of constituency projects as allocated in the Appropriation Act annually for ease of monitoring and assessment of constituency projects.

“To deploy its oversight powers to ensure that members set up functional constituency offices as statutorily required.

“This will enable effective communication between constituents and their representatives and deepen legislative accountability. The committee is committed to promoting regular engagement between constituents and their representatives to promote inclusive governance.

“To encourage lawmakers to monitor and ensure the successful implementation of their constituency projects and for the case of identification appropriated constituency projects should be labelled as ‘facilitated by’ in place of ‘donated by.’