Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has said it will consider a Stimulus Bill that will ensure that Nigerians get free electricity supply for two months to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, stated this in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, yesterday.

Gbajabiamila said the bill, which will be considered immediately the House reconvenes on April 14, is aimed at boosting the economy through the informal sector as the country prepares for the aftermath of the coronavirus.

Gbajabiamila spoke at the National Assembly yesterday during a meeting between the National Assembly leadership and the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmad, the Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze, among others.