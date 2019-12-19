Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, yesterday, passed for second reading a bill seeking to include the Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker of the House, and Deputy Speaker as members of the National Security Council.

The bill, sponsored by Olusegun Odebunmi, seeks to amend the third schedule of the 1999 constitution (as amended) to include the four presiding officers of the National Assembly in the security council.

Odebunmi, in his lead debate, said since the country opeares a democracy, it is imperative for the leadership of the legislature to be part of the security council.

“Information they say is power, hence the parliament needs to be well informed in the area of security. That is why this bill is seeking to amend the third schedule of the 1999 Constitution if the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) to include the presiding officers of the National Assembly in the composition of the National Security Council,” the lawmaker noted.

Chief Whip, Tahir Mohammed Moguno, said the bill was necessary, especially as legislatures were closer to the people.

“My argument is against the backdrop of the fact that national assembly representatives would be very key to this security meeting because for instance where I come from, my constituents call me and say Boko Haram is matching towards their communities and in any case, I can pass such information to the principal officers who will in turn pass same at such meetings,” he said.