Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, yesterday, called on the Federal Government to take urgent measures to forestall the resurgence of the Ebola disease in the country.

The House also demanded that Federal Ministry of Health deploy personnels to airports, seaports and the land borders to undertake necessary checks on persons coming into the country.

This followed the adoption of a motion by the Chairman, House Committee on Health Institutions, Paschal Obi on the “ looming re-occurance of Ebola crisis “ in the country.

Obi said with the recent resurgence of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with more than 1, 000 cases reported, there was the need for urgent steps to be taken to forestall its outbreak in Nigeria.

“The resurgence of the Ebola remains a grave health challenge to Nigeria and the sub-region of West Africa. This, therefore, requires urgent legislative intervention to energise the Federal Government in the preparation of measures as may be required for the control and eradication,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the House has called on the Federal Government to immortalise late Dr. Stella Adadevoh, the physician, who risked her life in the bid to curb the spread of Ebola at a Lagos hospital in 2014.

This Green chamber, which lauded late Adadevoh for her patriotism, called on the government to confer a posthumous national honour on her, as well as name a health institution in Lagos after her.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Akiolu Kayode, calling for the immortalisation of the late physician.