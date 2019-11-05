Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Tuesday called on the Federal Government to take urgent precautionary measures to forestall the resurgence of the Ebola disease in the country.

Consequently, the House urged the Federal Ministry of Health to deploy personnel to airports, seaports and the land borders to undertake necessary checks on persons coming into the country.

The House also urged the Federal Government to set aside funds for to manage any eventuality as regards the outbreak of Ebola virus in the country.

This followed the adoption of motion by the chairman, House Committee on Health Institutions, Paschal Obi on the ” looming reoccurance of Ebola Crisis ” in the country.

Obi, in his lead debate, said with the recent resurgence of Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), in which more than 1000 cases have been reported, there was need for urgent steps to forestall the outbreak of the disease in Nigeria.

The lawmaker argued that the outbreak of the disease in the country in 2014 was caused by Liberian diplomat, Patrick Sawyer, who infected many Nigerians, including doctors and nurses.

“The resurgence of the Ebola disease remains a grave health challenge to Nigeria and the sub-region of West Africa. This, therefore, requires urgent legislative intervention to energise the Federal Government of Nigeria in the preparation of such measures as may be required for the control and eradication,” he stated.