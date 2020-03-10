Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila has urged members to attend Thursday’s plenary dedicated to seeking solutions to high rate of out of school children in the country.

Gbajabiamila who made the announcement at the plenary on Tuesday promised to publish vote and attendance of members for the assessment of their constituents in national dailies.

He said that the electronic voting system would be used to determine what each member voted for and those who were absent.

“Thursday has been dedicated to out of school children otherwise known as almajiri children.

“Please be present at the plenary as we shall be setting aside everything to addressing this matter.

“Attendance will be taken and I do not mean the sign in register, we shall use the electronic voting and publish what each person voted for and those absent and it will be published in the papers,” he said.

Gbajabiamila said that the 9th Assembly promised accountability to constituents and that voting on major issues would be made public for constituents.

According to a survey conducted by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), it shows that there are more than 13.2 million out of school children in Nigeria.

The survey showed that most of the children are in northern states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa, where Boko Haram insecurity has disrupted academic activities.(NAN)