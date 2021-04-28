From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, yesterday, summoned National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, service chiefs, Controller General of Customs and other heads of paramilitary agencies to brief it on the spate of insecurity in the country.

The House also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately declare a state of emergency on security in the country.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, disclosed this, after an executive session, which lasted for about four hours. He said part of the resolution of the House was for its security committees to immediately commence comprehensive audit of all military and paramilitary assets and arms in the armed services and revert back to the House within four weeks.

He said the House had resolved that the President should as a matter of urgency, ensure financial autonomy to local government councils to guarantee their functionality to serve the local populace.

Said Gbajabiamila: “The House sympathises with all families and communities that have been victims of banditry, terrorism and criminal elements in the country, particularly in Ukpo, Ifitedunu, Dunukofia, Geidam LGA, Abagana, IDP Camp in Makurdi Urikpam, Jato-Aka, Police Divisions in the South East, Ehime Mbano, Uzo-Uwani in Enugu State, Uzuakoli, Abia State, Balenga Local Government Area of Gombe State, parts of Imo and nationwide. The House reiterates its commitment to the security and corporate existence of the Nigeria and would therefore accelerate its engagement with stakeholders on a special security summit to be organised by the House. The Federal Government should ensure the protection of national infrastructure assets, particularly the Shiroro and Kainji Dams in Niger State.”

The lawmakers observed that the number of personnels in the police and the armed forces are insufficient to effectively police the country.

Consequently, they urged the government to recruit more personnels into the security agencies.