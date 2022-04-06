From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Leadership of the House of Representatives, yesterday, met with service chiefs and heads of other security agencies over rising insecurity in the country.

The House convened the meeting, in the aftermath of the invasion of the Kaduna International Airport and attack on the Abuja-Kaduna bound train by bandits.

The meeting was attended by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor; Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Awwal Gambo; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao; Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Abubakar; Director General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi; Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, among others.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila while addressing journalists after the meeting, which lasted for more than four hours, said discussions bordered on security matters which cannot be divulged to the public.

“We had an extensive deliberation. There are a lot of issues we discussed here. Unfortunately as defence matters, they are not things for public consumption. But I can assure you that there was a lot of collaboration, a lot of ideas came together in terms of how security agencies can work together and speak together with one voice as against several voices.

“We talked about the all important issue of whether or not there are elements within the military themselves that we need to deal with, issues of moles like some have stated. We talked about training and retraining, the issue of capacity and allowances.

“We talked about several things. A lot of them touched on security and I am not at liberty at this point… But for us to have been in there for about four hours, you must know that we made some good headway and extensive decisions were reached.”

Shortly, before the meeting went into a closed door session, the speaker had explained that the parley was called to enable the House interface with security chiefs over the security challenges in the country.

“There is no one in this room that does not mean well for this country. We must first get that. We are trying to figure out what can be done, where we have fallen short of what we are supposed to do. It is important to put our heads together to rescue our country from where we are today. We must also acknowledge what our men in uniform have been able to do.”