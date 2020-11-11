Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Aviation has resolved to set up a panel to interface with the Ministry of Aviation, the Financial Adviser (FAD) and the Project Delivery Team (PDT) on the proposed concessioning of four airports in the country.

The airports are the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja; Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos; Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano and the Port Harcourt Airport.

The panel is expected to review the reports of the FAD and the PDT on the proposed concessioning of the four airports, which according to the committee, fell below expectations.

The chairman of the committee, Nnolim Nnaji, disclosed this at a meeting with the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, and top officials of the Ministry at the National Assembly, on Tuesday.

The committee had last week suspended the concession of the four airports until all contentious issues are sorted out.

Nnaji explained that the intervention of the House in a row between the Ministry and trade unions in the aviation sector was not an opposition to the concession, but to ensure that the country and citizens are not short-changed.

According to him: ‘Our aim is not to unnecessarily meddle with the policies of the executive but as the representatives of the people, we would not close our eyes to issues that may create instability and unrest in this critical sector. This prompted our earlier meeting with the leadership of the aviation unions and the Nigerian Labour Congress.

‘In addressing this matter, l expect all of us to be sensitive and show understanding to safeguard the industry and the national economy.

“l equally expect all parties to be prepared to shift positions, where necessary, in the interest of peace and harmony. There should be no rigidity on the part of labour and the Ministry. Let everyone be guided by one ideal- the overall interest of the nation.’