The House of Representatives has set up a special committee to come up with solutions to insecurity in the country.

The Speaker of the house, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, who announced the committee and its members, on Wednesday, at plenary, said that the committee would comprise all the Principal Officers of the house and 30 other members.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the membership of the committee was distributed across political parties and states of the federation.

Gbajabiamila said that the committee was expected to come up with recommendations, within three weeks, that will be transmitted to the Executive for implementation.

Some of the members include: Rep. James Faleke (APC-Lagos), Rep. Sada Soli(APC-Katsina) Rep. Kingsley Chinda (PDP-Rivers) Rep. Ahmed Jaha (APC-Borno) Rep. Julius Ihonvbare (APC-Edo) Rep. Joseph Bello (APC-Kogi) among others. (NAN)