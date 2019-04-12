Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A group, under the auspices of All Progressives Congress (APC) South East Renaissance, has asked the national leadership of the ruling party to zone the House of Representatives speakership position to the South East geo-political zone, in order to stop the endless agitations in the zone.

The convener of the group, Chris-lance Onyemechara, argued that allowing the South East to produce the speaker will not only balance the power equation in the country, but, also, give them a sense of belonging, capable of reducing the agitations.

“In 2015, the APC denied the South East principal-office positions in the National Assembly on the ground that we did not have a ranking member under the APC. Four years after, we have produced two ranking members, and, now, our party seems set to shift the goal post, again.

“From established political norms and antecedents, in the spirit of natural justice and equity, what we thought our party would have naturally bequeathed us, the senate presidency or the speakership of the House of Representatives, are now subjects of political contention and controversy.”

While commending the party for zoning the senate president position to the North East, he added: ‘’We strongly believe the just and equitable thing for our party to do is to zone the speakership of the House of Representatives to the South East.”