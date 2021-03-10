From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives and stakeholders in the health sector, on Wednesday, agreed on the establishment of an orthopaedic hospital in Jos and a Federal Medical Centre, Wase, all in Plateau State.

The Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase, while speaking at a public hearing organised by the House Committee on Health Institutions two bills for the establishment of the medical institutions, said they are intended to bring health care closer to the people.

Wase, who was represented by Komsol Alphonsus Longgap, Wase lamented that people of the Plateau south senatorial zone, especially those in remote villages have difficulty is accessing tertiary health services due to distance and other factors.

The Nigerian Medical Association, (NMA), Plateau State branch, in its presentation, said the establishment of an FMC in Wase will help to bridge the gap in health care delivery in the area.

The NMA chairman, Innocent Emmanuel, told the lawmakers that ‘many people in this community are constantly being pushed into crushing poverty because they travel regularly at great cost to distant places to access healthcare.

‘Some travel to Jos, which is over 200 kilometres, others to neighbouring Bauchi state, while others travel as far as Taraba state, crossing dangerous rivers and streams.’

According to him, the hospital, when established will help in the reduction of infant and maternal mortality in Plateau and its environs.