From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has summoned the Nigerian Customs Service, the Budget Office and Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, over the collection of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council 2% Ports Development Levy revenue.

The Chairman, House Committee on Finance, Abiodun Faleke, issued the summon, on Tuesday, at the ongoing 2022-2024 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework /Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/ FSP) interactive session between the committees and Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers’Council, Emmanuel Jime, who was at the interactive session had complained that the main source of the agency’s revenue which is the quarterly 2% of the the total 7% Ports Development Levy was collected by the Nigerian Customs and sent to the Accountant General’s Office.

Jime, while highlighting the challenges confronting his agency said: “there is also the extra challenge will have, the agency responsible for the collection of that particular 2% that is been given under the current arrangement is Customs.

“It is Customs that determines what amounts to percentage of the Port Levy; So we’re not really involved”.

The Shippers’ Council boss also lamented that the agency has been unable to access the 1% charge on export and import which is one of its statutory source of revenue.

He said “there this statutory source of revenue, 1% charge on export and import. Since Shippers’ Council was established, that particular source of revenue has never been accessed and I’m taking it up with the supervising Ministry and it is also one area that I will ultimately be going to seek the support from the other side (lawmakers)”.