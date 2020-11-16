Ndubuisi Orji, Abija

The House of Representatives has summoned Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele and the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Mele Kyari, over alleged non-remittance of N3.235 trillion revenue from sales of domestic crude oil in 2014.

Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, Wole Oke, issued the summon at the weekend during an investigative hearing into into the audit queries issued by the office of the Auditor General of the Federation (oAuGF).

Oke requested both the CBN governor and NNPC to appear before the committee in person.

The oAuGF had observed in the query that an “examination of NNPC mandates to CBN on Domestic Crude Oil Sales and Reconciliation Statement of Technical Committee of Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting held in January, 2014 that a total sum of N3,234,577,666,791.35 was not remitted to the Federation Account by NNPC within the period under review.”