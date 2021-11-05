From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has summoned the Minister of Hummanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management Sadiya Umar Farouk, over alleged refusal to appear before the relevant committee of the House to defend the 2022 budget estimates of her ministry.

The chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, Muktar Betara, who issued the summon, on Friday, said Farouk has allegedly failed to honour several invitations to defend the 2022 budget estimates.

Betara explained that on each occasion, the minister had delegated the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Nura Alkali, to stand in for him.

According to him, “Sadiya Farouq, rather than appear before the Committee, kept delegating the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Nura Alkali, to do this function”

“Alkali had made herself available, but the committee was uncomfortable with the Minister’s behaviours, making it to reject the Permanent Secretary’s appearance”.

Consequently, Betara insisted that Farouk must appear, in person, before the House Committee on Appropriation to defend the 2022 budget proposal of her ministry.

He noted that Farouk, who superintends over the spendings in the ministry is the appropriate person to give account of the budget performance of her ministry for the outgoing her, as well as defend the proposal.

