Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, summoned the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and Commandant General, of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) Abdullahi Muhammadu, to appear it over rising cases of extra-juducial killings by the policemen and personnel of NSCDC.

The House also mandated the IGP to investigate the killing of Ndubuisi Emenike, Action Alliance (AA) senatorial candidate in Imo State, and other Nigerians killed by security agents through misuse of firearms by security personnels.

The Green chamber equally mandated the police,the armed forces and other security agencies authorised to bear arms to prohibit their personnels from during celebrations or amusement, except for the protection of lives and property.

This followed the adoption of a motion by the deputy chief whip, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha,and two others on the rising cases of extra-juducial killings by security agencies, through “accidental discharge” .

Onyejeocha, in her lead debate, said there was urgent need to check the killing of defenceless Nigerians by security agents through “accidental discharge.”

The lawmaker lamented several incidences where members of the security agencies had used their firearms for purposes other than the protection of lives and property.

She stated that is common to see policemen and other security agents shooting at public events such as rallies, weddings, burials etc often for amusement or wild celebrations,saying that it should not be so.

In his contribution, the chief whip, Tahir Monguno, said it is imperative for the country to take necessary steps to stop extra-juducial killings. According to him, apart from needless waste of human lives, extra-juducial killings has caused the country so much trouble.

“The Boko Haram that is troubling this country is a product of extra judicial killing. The leader of the sect, Yusuf, was arrested and handed over to the police and the police killed him extra-judicially,” Monguno stated.