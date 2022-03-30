House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the invasion of the Kaduna International Airport, as well as the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train.

The House is expected to commence a probe into the two incidents today.

The House also resolved to summon Minister of Transport, Chibuike Amaechi,, Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, his counter in the Ministry of Defense, Bashir Magashi and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Also to appear are Chief of Air Staff, Isiaka Amao; Director-General, Department of State Service (DSS); Yusuf Bichi, Inspector General of Police(IGP) Alkali Baba,

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Similarly, the Director General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority( NCAA); Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Managing Director, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), General ManagerNigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) are also expected to appear before the lawmakers.

Besides, the House urged the NSA and heads of security agencies to set up special security taskforce on airports across the country.