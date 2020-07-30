Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Upstream has summoned the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Agip Oil and Oando to appear before it over a $16.5 million debt allegedly owed a Nigerian company, Decoon Services Limited.

Decoon Services Ltd, had in a petition to the House, accused Agip of allegedly failing to pay it a $16.5 million debt from a contract awarded to it in 2010, which it has executed.

Agip, in a letter to the committee, which was read at an investigative hearing, yesterday, said it could not appear before the lawmakers as it had another invitation to appear before the House Committee on Public Petitions.

Besides, the oil company company said it could only appear before the Petroleum Upstream Committee in September as it is currently not in operation owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the committee rejected the excuse stating that the company must appear before it at the next adjourned date.