Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has summoned the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Mohammed Bukar, to explain the state of work on the Abuja -Kaduna and Zaria-Kano roads.

Chairman, House Committee on Works, Kabir Abubakar, disclosed this, yesterday, in a statement in Abuja.

Abubakar said the explanations become necessary following barrage of complaints by Nigerians travelling on the corridor.

The lawmaker, stated that Julius Berger Plc is also expected to appear before the committee to brief it on the state of work on the two roads.

Abubakar also demanded the construction company to open the already completed section of the Abuja-Kaduna expressway for motorists, so as to ease vehicular movement on the road.

“The ongoing rehabilitation and dualisation of the Abuja-Kaduma highway is causing untold hardship to motorists and other road users plying that road. The partial closure of some sections have caused enormous financial and labour time losses due to road traffic congestion and long hours spent on the road.

“It has been observed that the quality of life of those commuting on that road has started to decline. A journey that takes four hours now takes at least nine hours to complete. We call on the construction company working on the road to expedite action to complete it on time. They should immediately open up closed sections of the road they have completed to motorists so as to reduce the long hours spent by travelers.

“We also call on relevant authorities such as the Federal Road Safety Corps and the Nigeria police force to provide adequate security and ensure that motorists drive within the speed limit of 50 km per hour as prescribed by the National Raid Traffic Regulations, 2012 as maximum limit allowed at construction zones. They should also ensure that motorists observe lane discipline and avoid driving against traffic.”

manipulate the electioneering process?

“The business of the National Assembly is a serious one, equally meant for serious and patriotic-minded persons. The Kogi electorate have decidedly rejected individuals who sacrificed national interest to achieve their selfish political agenda.

“Nigerians will recall the lead roles Melaye played in frustrating the 2019 budget, legislative approval for INEC’s election budget, and executive interventions requiring Senate approvals.

“Commendably, those days are gone as the Nigerian electorate have thrown out the unpatriotic and sabotaging legislators. The National Assembly and the executive now enjoy a cordial relationship that ensures good governance and brings dividends to the people.

“We call on INEC and relevant security agencies to ensure that everything needed to make the November 30 senatorial supplementary election in Kogi transparent, free, credible and safe is put in place,” the APC said.