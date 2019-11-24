Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has summoned the permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Mohammed Bukar, to brief it over the state of work on the Abuja -Kaduna and Zaria-Kano roads projects.

The chairman, House Committee on Works, Kabir Abubakar, disclosed this, on Sunday , in a statement, issued in Abuja.

Abubakar said the need for the explanations has become necessary following barrage of complaints by well meaning Nigerians travelling on the corridor.

The lawmaker, who stated that Julius Berger Plc is also expected to appear the committee to brief it on the state of work on the two roads, charged the construction company to open the already completed section of the Abuja-Kaduna expressway way to motorists, so as to ease vehicular movement on the road.

According to him, “The ongoing rehabilitation a d dualization of the Abuja-Kaduma highway is causing untold hardship to motorists and other road users plying that road.

“The partial closure of some sections have caused enormous financial and labour time losses due to road traffic congestion and long hours spent on the road.

“It has been observed that the quality of life of those commuting on that has started to decline. A journey that normally takes 4 hours now takes at least 9 hours to complete.

“We call on the construction company working on the road to expedite action on the project so as to complete it on time. They should immediately open up closed sections of the road they have completed to motorists so as to reduce the long hours spent travelling on the road.

“We also call on relevant authorities such as the Federal Road Safety Corps and the Nigeria police force to provide adequate security and ensure that motorists drive within the maximum speed limit of 50 km per hour as prescribed by the National Raid Traffic Regulations, 2012 as the maximum limit allowed at construction zones.

“They should that motorists observe lane discipline and avoid driving against traffic”.