From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The House of Representatives has summoned the Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Sule Abdulaziz, over epileptic power generation by the Azura power plant, after spending $33 million monthly.

The House, also, resolved to hire the services of a consultant to dissect documents presented by the officials of TCN.

The summon was part of the resolutions reached by the House Committee on Finance, investigating the proposed sale of the National Integrated Power Plant (NIPP) by the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), yesterday in Abuja.

The probe was also to address the alleged breaches of agreement and perennial power failure in the sector.

The TCN’s Executive Director, Transmission Service Provider, Victor Adewumi, had told the committee that the Azura which is located in Edo State was structured to produced 450 megawatts of electricity.

Adewumi added that Azura had historically produced “accumulatively 1,755.9 megawatt. The 450 mega watts is expected to be generated at anytime. If Azura is on, it should be given you 460 mega watts.”

But in his reaction, the Committee Chairman, James Faleke, argued that the epileptic power supply was a violation of the agreement signed.

Faleke pointed out that what was contained in the document provided was 1.7 kilowatts as against the 2 kilowatts presented by the team.

According to him, the inability of Nigerians to set up industries stemmed from unavailability of electricity.

“Nigerians are willing to set up industries. But there is no power. But yet they have paid huge sums of money. This is just an issue; not witch-hunting. It is not about TCN but Nigeria.

“So, all the questions I have for TCN, I will have to reserve it for your MD. There are questions that this committee will like to ask when the MD is seated.

“Whatever position we find ourselves, we are just opportune among 200 million Nigerians.”